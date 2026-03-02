Bandi Warns of Bulldozing Congress Leaders' Homes

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched a fierce attack on the Congress government in Telangana, warning that BJP workers would resort to “bulldozer action” against houses of influential Congress leaders if demolitions of poor families’ homes continued under the guise of buffer zones and Full Tank Level (FTL) limits in areas such as the Musi river zone and Khammam.

Speaking to the media in Kamareddy after inaugurating BJP training classes under the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Mahabhiyan, Sanjay declared: “If you demolish poor homes in the name of buffer zones and FTL limits, BJP workers will arrive with bulldozers to raze houses of influential Congress leaders in the same zones. We’ll settle it once and for all. Any law and order issue will be the state government’s responsibility.”

He also met families in Banswada who had been arrested during recent tensions, consoling them and terming the arrests “illegal and biased.”

Sanjay accused the Revanth Reddy-led dispensation of double standards, questioning why Fatima College — allegedly built illegally by the Owaisi family on encroached lake land — was spared demolition on the grounds of ongoing Intermediate exams, while poor students’ homes in Khammam were razed despite their pleas. “One rule for Owaisi’s institution and another for the poor? Are Hindus in Banswada jailed just to appease Owaisi?” he asked, alleging that Congress was tacitly supporting attacks on Hindu temples such as Peddamma Thalli in Banjara Hills and Mutyalamma in Secunderabad.

Urging Hindus to unite beyond party lines, Sanjay waved the saffron flag and declared: “How long will we tolerate the excesses? A Hindu can’t stay silent when temples are attacked.” He challenged the Congress government to disclose how many houses belonging to influential persons and political leaders had been demolished.

He further alleged that the soul of Mahatma Gandhi must be “crying” over the raising of ₹5,000 crore funds by demolishing poor families’ homes to construct a Gandhi statue. Drawing a contrast, he said: “While the Modi government built the massive statue of Sardar Patel in Gujarat and won the admiration of people around the world, Congress is raising funds by destroying the homes of the poor.”

Sanjay also criticised Rahul Gandhi’s Hyderabad visit, describing it as “fundraising-focused” and accusing him of ignoring tall promises and public grievances. Highlighting Congress’s decline, he said the party was now confined to just three states. “If our workers intensify, Congress leaders won’t step out freely. BJP’s restraint shouldn’t be seen as weakness,” he asserted.