Bandi Vows To Transform Sports With Khelo India

KARIMNAGAR: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday alleged corruption in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), claiming that merit was being sidelined in the selection process.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the ‘PM Sansad Khel Mahotsav’ held at the Collectorate conference hall in Karimnagar, the minister said talented young sportspersons were being affected by a pay-and-play culture in sports administration.

“It is heartbreaking to see merit being pushed aside for money. The HCA has become a stark example of this decline, where selections appear to be influenced by money and connections rather than performance on the field. This must be stopped to safeguard the future of talented athletes,” he said.

He said the Centre was promoting sports through initiatives such as the Khelo India Mission, which aims to integrate sports science and technology while encouraging regional leagues and infrastructure development.

Sanjay Kumar said sports play an important role in discipline, leadership and mental well-being.

“In this modern era, sports are as important as education. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is to ensure that talented individuals from even the most remote rural areas get a platform to showcase their abilities,” he said.

The ‘PM Sansad Khel Mahotsav’, held from March 1 to 7 at Ambedkar Stadium in Karimnagar, provided a platform for youth from across the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency to participate in various sporting events.

Winners from different Assembly segments were felicitated during the closing ceremony.

The minister also urged youth to view sports as a means to build discipline, teamwork and leadership skills, and said the government was working to develop sports infrastructure to support athletes.