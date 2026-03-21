Bandi Visits Kondagattu Temple, Launches Janaushadhi Kendra

KARIMNAGAR: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar visited the Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple at Kondagattu in Jagtial district on Saturday and offered special prayers.

He was received with ‘Purna Kumbha’ by temple authorities and priests. Karimnagar mayor Kolagani Srinivas and municipal corporators were present.

After the temple visit, the Union minister travelled to Karimnagar and inaugurated a ‘Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra’ at Mukarampura Doctor’s Street.

Addressing the gathering, he said, “The rising cost of medicines has become a major burden for common people. To address this, the Narendra Modi-led government has set up Jan Aushadhi centres nationwide to provide quality generic medicines at much lower prices than branded ones.”

He said the initiative aims to improve access to affordable medicines, particularly for economically weaker sections, and noted that treatment costs often affect continuation of care.

Referring to the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, he said the programme seeks to make essential medicines available in rural areas.

He also spoke about the Ayushman Bharat scheme and said it is aimed at ensuring access to medical care. He urged youth and entrepreneurs to establish more centres to expand availability of affordable medicines.