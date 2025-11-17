Bandi Urges Youth to Join Politics

KARIMNAGAR: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged the nation’s youth to enter politics, stating that their involvement is essential to uphold the ideals of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and prevent India from being dominated by dynasty-based politics. He was speaking at the Sardar @ 150 Unity March held in Karimnagar on Monday to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India.

The minister cautioned that if young people restrict themselves only to jobs and business, hereditary politics will continue unchecked, which he described as harmful to the country’s democratic fabric. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly opposes dynastic rule and stressed that youth participation is crucial for India to meet global challenges.

Sanjay Kumar highlighted Sardar Patel’s decisive role in integrating 560 princely states into the Indian Union. He said Patel was instrumental in the liberation of Telangana, noting that without him, the region would not have been freed from the Nizam’s rule.

He recalled that the Nizam had plotted to merge Telangana with Pakistan to turn it into a Muslim-majority state. Had Telangana not been integrated into India, he said, it might have become another Pakistan, Sri Lanka or Bangladesh, ultimately facing instability, chaos and famine. Patel, through Operation Polo (the Police Action), crushed the Nizam’s plans and ensured Telangana’s accession to India, making him a towering historical figure.

The minister said the Central government is holding Sardar @ 150 Unity March events across the country from October 31 to November 25 to ensure that future generations remember Patel’s ideals of unity and patriotism.

Sanjay Kumar urged youth to imbibe Patel’s qualities of discipline, dedication and patriotism. He expressed concern that many young people are falling prey to drugs, alcohol and pub culture, causing distress to their families. He insisted that responsible, conscious youth must step into politics to arrest this decline and lead the nation forward.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Sanjay Kumar expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia in which 42 Indian nationals, including 18 from the Telugu states, lost their lives. He said Union home minister Amit Shah is in touch with Saudi authorities regarding the incident.

The minister assured that the government will extend all possible assistance to the affected families and ensure the injured receive the best medical care. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences and prayers for the departed souls.