Bandi Urges Lawmakers To Go Beyond Politics After Elections

KARIMNAGAR: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay emphasised that politics should be confined to the election period, and that after elections, representatives of all political parties must focus on regional development and work together for the greater good.

The union minister, along with Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Koushik Reddy, inaugurated 18 internal CC roads in Veenavanka mandal and 13 in Jammikunta mandal in Karimnagar district on Saturday. Each project was executed at a cost of ₹78 lakh.

Speaking at the event, Bandi Sanjay expressed satisfaction over the completion of these roads, which were funded under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS). He noted that the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has been prioritising road infrastructure and allocating substantial funds for the same.

He pointed out that over the past six years, more than ₹20,000 crore has been allocated for various development projects in the Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency. He also said that efforts are underway to secure more funds for the region’s continued growth and the welfare of its people.

“Efficient transportation is crucial for the growth of any area. Keeping that in mind, I am working diligently to attract funds for development projects in Karimnagar through schemes such as NREGS, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Central Road Infrastructure Funds (CRIF), and national highway expansion,” he stated.

Bandi Sanjay also mentioned that despite the Covid-19 pandemic impacting two years of his five-year term as MP, he was able to secure significant funding for the constituency, thanks to the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“As a Union minister, I now have greater opportunities to secure Central funding for the Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency, in collaboration with MLAs from all political parties,” he said.

The union minister further revealed that around ₹291 crore was allocated under CRIF to construct 1,341 km of roads in the Karimnagar constituency. In previous financial years, ₹31.13 crore was sanctioned for road works under NREGS.

Since his election as MP from Karimnagar, nearly ₹5,000 crore has been utilised for development works. He added that with Prime Minister Modi’s support, work on national highways connecting Karimnagar to Warangal and Siddipet to Elkathurthy has been initiated.

Bandi Sanjay concluded by expressing his readiness to fully cooperate with the State government and collaborate with local MLAs, MLCs, and public representatives to drive development across Karimnagar.