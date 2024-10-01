Bandi to Stay Off Politics for 11 Days for Bhavani Deeksha

KARIMNAGAR: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar started the Bhavani Deeksha at the renowned Sri Maha Lakshmi Temple in Chaitanyapuri Colony, Karimnagar, on Monday. This year marks the 14th consecutive year that he has undertaken this spiritual observance during the Navaratri celebrations, worshipping Goddess Durga Devi. Notably, this is the first time Bandi Sanjay has taken the Deeksha as a Union minister, during which he will refrain from political activities for 11 days.

The Sri Maha Lakshmi Temple, constructed under the guidance of Jagadguru Shankaracharya of Hampi Virupaksha Vidyaranya Peetam, features the installation of three forms of the goddess: Sri Maha Durga, Sri Maha Lakshmi, and Sri Maha Saraswati.

In preparation for the influx of thousands of devotees from across the erstwhile Karimnagar district, elaborate arrangements were made at the temple. It has been beautifully decorated with a variety of flowers and illuminated with colorful lights to enhance the festive atmosphere.

Bandi Sanjay is overseeing all arrangements at the temple and will conduct an Annadana programme daily for the visiting devotees. Additionally, temple authorities are organising dandiya events every night throughout the nine days of Dasara festivities, attracting large numbers of women and children who participate in various forms of dandiya, providing entertainment for all attendees.