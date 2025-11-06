Bandi To Pay Class X Exam Fees Of 12,292 Students

KARIMNAGAR: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday announced that he will bear the entire 10th-grade examination fees for around 12,292 students studying in government schools within his Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In a statement released here, the minister said the initiative, offered as a “Modi Gift”, aims to help underprivileged students appear for their exams without financial burden.

Sanjay Kumar has written to the district collectors of Karimnagar, Sircilla, Siddipet, Jagtial, and Hanamkonda to facilitate the payment, which is estimated to exceed ₹15 lakh. He noted that most students in government schools belong to below-poverty-line families, with parents working as daily wage labourers. The minister said he would use his personal salary to cover the exam fees.

The gesture is part of his broader initiative to support students from poor backgrounds. Since assuming office, Sanjay Kumar has distributed branded bicycles to nearly 20,000 students in government schools and Saraswathi Sishu Mandirs under the “Modi Gift” programme.

He also announced plans to distribute bicycles to Class IX students soon and to provide “Modi Kits”, containing school bags, notebooks, geometry boxes, and steel water bottles, at the start of the next academic year.