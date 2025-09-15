Bandi to Flag Off Vande Bharat at Mancherial

Adilabad: The Vande Bharat Express train (20101), running between Nagpur and Secunderabad, will halt at Mancherial railway station, where Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar will flag it off at a function scheduled for 8.15 am on Monday.

Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsi, District Collector Kumar Deepak, Secunderabad Divisional Railway Manager Dr Gopalakrishna, and other officials will attend the event.

Later, Sanjay Kumar will participate in a blood donation camp organised by party leaders and inaugurate skill development activities by Seva Bharathi in Mancherial town.