Bandi Takes Part in Mahashakti Temple’s 15th Annual Fete

Telangana
2 Jun 2025 1:51 AM IST

Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar takes part in the 15th annual celebrations of the Sri Mahashakti Temple in Karimnagar on Sunday.

KARIMNAGAR: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar took part in the 15th annual celebrations of the Sri Mahashakti Temple organised under the supervision of Hampi Virupaksha Vidyaranya Peetadhipathi Sri Sri Sri Vidyaranya Bharathi Swamy here in Karimnagar on Sunday.

The priests conducted various rituals including Ganapathi Puja and Homam, Rudra Sahitha Chandi Homam, Akhanda Deeparadhana, Poornahuthi and Mantrapushpam.

Speaking on the occasion, Swamiji said that the Sanatana Dharma is the eternal Dharma and is a way of life that imparts virtues like truth, righteousness, service, sacrifice and love. By practicing this Dharma, one can lead a good life and can be beneficial to society.

Sanatana Dharma is superior to all other regions and traditions and that is not merely a belief, but a way of life. The children and youth of the present generation must respect their parents, should visit temples and must follow the path of righteousness along with protecting the Dharma, he urged.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Bandi Sanjay Kumar Telangana BJP sanatana dharma 
India Southern States Telangana Karimnagar 
Puli Sharath Kumar
About the AuthorPuli Sharath Kumar

