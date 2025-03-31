Bandi slams Telangana govt. for lathi-charge on HCU students

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, lashed out at the police for their indiscriminate lathi charge on students protesting to protect Hyderabad Central University (HCU) lands.

“Does the Chief Minister have no humanity? Students are protesting to safeguard HCU lands, and you are beating them like criminals? Are you dragging girls by their hair and thrashing them mercilessly? Is this governance? Is selling lands and taking loans the only way to run the state? Is your job only to amass wealth by selling public lands worth thousands of crores? Will you leave nothing for future generations? If this is the case, why do we even need you? Even KA Paul would do the same job!” Bandi Sanjay lashed out.

Bandi Sanjay, who arrived at the BJP state office for a meeting with state office bearers and district presidents, responded to media queries.

“Ugadi and Sri Rama Navami greetings to all. No one who saw the lathi charge on students at HCU yesterday remained unaffected. Everyone's eyes welled up with tears. But Congress leaders think they have done something great.

It seems the Chief Minister lacks even basic humanity. Students were only protesting for the protection of university lands, yet they were beaten ruthlessly. Girls were dragged by their hair and brutally assaulted.

“What kind of governance is this? Do you need to sell lands just to pay salaries this month? Is your only agenda to make money by selling lands worth thousands of crores? Will you leave not even an inch of land for future generations?” he asked.

He further slammed the police stating “When ABVP students were protesting, you stormed into their rooms and assaulted them? Do you think you can unleash tyranny at will? Action must be taken against the police officers responsible for the lathi charge. An inquiry into the entire incident must be conducted immediately. And what is the Education Commission doing? Aren't they supposed to speak up about education-related issues? Why have they fallen silent? Are they staying quiet because they too are getting commissions from these land deals worth thousands of crores? They must clarify their stance,” he said.

Bandi Sanjay questioned the very need to sell university lands: “Why is there even a need to sell university lands? Who gave you the right to sell them? Why should governance depend on selling public assets? If that is the case, even KA Paul could run the government! Why didn’t you announce before elections that you would sell lands and public assets? If you had, you wouldn’t have gotten a single vote! Therefore, the decision to auction HCU lands must be withdrawn immediately. The BJP fully supports the students protesting for this cause.”

On the ration rice issue, he demanded clarity from the Telangana government: “What is the total expenditure on the fine rice scheme? How much is borne by the Centre and the state? Narendra Modi’s government spends over Rs.10,000 crore annually on this scheme. The Centre alone bears Rs.40 per kg, covering procurement, transportation, milling, and other costs.

Even if the state takes a loan for procurement, the Centre repays the interest and principal. The Telangana government, on the other hand, bears only Rs.10 per kg, spending just about Rs.2,000 crore. “Now tell me - who is doing more, the Modi government or the state government? Why won’t the state government acknowledge the Centre’s contribution? At yesterday’s event, did they even mention the Centre’s role? Did they thank the Prime Minister? Why is the PM’s photo missing from the scheme's promotions? There is no issue in displaying the CM’s photo, but why deliberately omit the Prime Minister’s photo? That is our question,” he asked.

On the GHMC local body MLC elections, he alleged that Congress, BRS, and AIMIM were conspiring together: “Congress and BRS are working together to ensure AIMIM’s candidate wins. These two parties already joined hands at the recent Southern States meeting under the pretext of delimitation. Now they are coordinating for an upcoming public meeting in Hyderabad, deciding who to invite together. Similarly, in the GHMC local body MLC elections, they are united in backing AIMIM’s candidate. BRS has over 70 votes but is not contesting. Congress, too, is refraining from fielding a candidate.

“Isn’t this clear evidence of their collusion? Telangana society must take note—these parties are trying to hand over Hyderabad and Telangana to AIMIM. BJP is considering contesting these elections. A final decision will be taken after consulting all party leaders under the state president’s leadership,” he said.

On Group-1 exam irregularities, he said: “The Group-1 exams have been in complete disarray. Previously, under BRS rule, the Group-1 exam was leaked. Now, under Congress, students have raised multiple objections about the examination process. The government must take these concerns seriously. We demand a judicial inquiry to ensure that meritorious students do not face injustice,” he added.