Bandi Slams Police for Revoking BJP Rally Permission in Borabanda

Hyderabad: Union Minister and BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday lashed out at the state police for suddenly revoking permission for the party’s campaign event in Borabanda, part of the Jubilee Hills constituency.

In a post on X, Bandi Sanjay questioned whether the state was being run under “democratic rule or Razakar rule,” alleging that the police were acting under the influence of AIMIM.

“Is this democracy or Razakar rule? Is this Telangana’s governance or control from Darussalam? Have the police been handed over to AIMIM’s command?” he wrote, referring to the AIMIM headquarters.

He claimed that the police had initially granted permission for the event but abruptly cancelled it around 1 pm. “What are they so afraid of — the people’s voice or the rise of BJP?” he asked.

Reaffirming his commitment to attend the rally, Bandi Sanjay said he would reach Borabanda regardless of police restrictions. “Irrespective of permission, I’m coming to Borabanda. Let them try to stop me. BJP has fought bigger battles and never surrendered,” he said.

Calling on party cadres to gather in large numbers, he added, “To every BJP karyakarta — reach Borabanda in full strength this evening. With the blessings of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, we’ll show what fearless politics truly means.”