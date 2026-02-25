Bandi Slams CM Over GHMC Split; Vows to Expose Cong-MIM Nexus

Hyderabad: Union minister of state Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of dividing Greater Hyderabad into three corporations to appease the Owaisi brothers and vowed that the BJP would expose the “true face” of MIM and Congress leaders ahead of the GHMC elections.

After praying at the Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar and Mahankali temple at Lal Darwaja with newly elected corporators of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, he promised to renovate the shrine on the lines of the Golden Temple in Amritsar once the BJP assumed power in Telangana.

Sanjay said BRS and Congress leaders should “hang their heads in shame” over MIM chief’s claims that those in power must bow to them. He alleged that while the Owaisi family’s wealth grew, Muslims in the Old City was no improvement in infrastructure, with police ignoring the MIM activists’ violations. He charged that attacks on temples had surged under Congress’ 27-month rule. He also alleged a rise in cow slaughter and “love jihad” cases.

He warned police against illegal arrests of Hindus in Banswada, threatening to intervene personally if MIM attackers go unpunished. Sanjay criticised the Congress government for failing to deliver on its Six Guarantees despite 18 Cabinet meetings.