Bandi Seeks Action on Negligent Officials in Karimnagar Review Meet

Karimnagar: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar directed district collectors to conduct field inspections and take immediate departmental action against officials found negligent in discharging their duties. He also instructed them to release a monthly progress report on all Central government schemes to the media. He issued these directions during a DISHA review meeting held in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

The minister expressed strong dissatisfaction with the condition of key infrastructure projects and questioned why funds provided by the Centre were not being effectively communicated to the public. He termed the underground drainage works in Karimnagar an “utter flop,” criticising officials for digging trenches and abandoning them, thereby wasting public money.

He also questioned the delay in allotting land for the MPLADS scheme in Karimnagar Corporation, calling the negligence of municipal officials intolerable. He made the municipal commissioner personally responsible for the complete supervision of the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme henceforth.

Sanjay Kumar further questioned why people were still cooking with firewood despite having received LPG connections. He expressed anger over the slow progress of roads and buildings projects and alleged a contractor syndicate, which he said was creating unnecessary delays. Referring to the Teegalaguttapalli ROB construction, he demanded to know how much longer it would take, noting that officials showed little concern for public inconvenience. He also pointed to severe neglect in the Ganneruvaram–Bejjanki road works and the lack of regular inspections by officials.

The minister raised serious concerns in the health sector, observing that although the Central government provides most of the funds for hospitals, the outcomes remain unsatisfactory. He urged officials in Rajanna Sircilla district to improve access to medical services and criticised the failure to provide adequate medicines, stating that without medicines, people would avoid government hospitals.

The review also covered education, panchayat raj, national highways, solar, and industries. Sanjay Kumar expressed displeasure over the poor performance of solar officials and questioned why banks were not granting loans under the Viswakarma and PMEGP (Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme) schemes, despite Central guidelines allowing loans up to ₹25 lakh without collateral.

He directed the lead bank manager to immediately coordinate with banks to ensure disbursement of loans and warned that deposits would be withdrawn from banks failing to comply with these directions.