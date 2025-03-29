Bandi says Waqf Bill will be passed despite opposition

Karimnagar: Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday hit back at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for claiming that the Indian Constitution is under threat due to the RSS ideology. Calling Owaisi and similar leaders “pseudo-seculars,” Bandi asserted that the Waqf Board Amendment Bill will be passed in Parliament despite opposition.

Speaking at an event at the Karimnagar district court complex, where he sanctioned ₹15 lakh for a digital library for lawyers, Bandi said the Modi government is committed to making tough decisions in the national interest and enjoys broad support for the Bill.

“The amendment is not about religion; it’s about protecting citizens’ property rights,” he said, citing examples where ordinary people, like a poor man in Karimnagar, suffered due to disputed Waqf Board land claims. He said the Bill was formulated after consultations nationwide and aims to safeguard public assets.

Bandi also spoke about his personal struggles, revealing he has faced 109 legal cases and multiple imprisonments, and thanked the legal fraternity for their support. He pledged an additional ₹50 lakh from CSR funds to support lawyers’ welfare.

The event concluded with local lawyers honouring the minister. Graduate MLC Anji Reddy, former Mayor Sunil Rao, Bar association president Raj Kumar, secretary Bethi Mahender, and other dignitaries were present.