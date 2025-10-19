Bandi Sanjay Warns Telangana Politicians Allegedly Linked to Maoists

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday issued a stern warning to Telangana politicians, alleging that some leaders who publicly champion democracy are secretly maintaining links with armed networks.

He cautioned such individuals to sever their connections or face exposure, stating that **central agencies will not limit their action to Maoist cadres alone.

“The Centre, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah ji, is tracing the nexus that shields corruption, criminality, and extremist elements — and will root them out without mercy or leniency,” he said.

Emphasizing zero tolerance toward internal security threats, Bandi Sanjay asserted, “Whoever it may be, however big you think you are — step aside if you’re part of the problem. Even the tallest leaders will fall if they stand on the wrong side of the nation’s security.”