Bandi Sanjay Urges Centre to Spruce up Sports Facilities in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: In a bid to enhance sports infrastructure under the Khelo India initiative, Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged Union minister for labour, employment, and sports, Mansukh Mandaviya to allocate special funds for the development of sports facilities at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Stadium in Karimnagar.

The request was made in a representation submitted during a meeting in New Delhi. Former Karimnagar mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao and Satavahana University vice chancellor Professor Umesh Kumar accompanied Bandi Sanjay.

Bandi Sanjay highlighted the importance of Karimnagar in the fields of education and sports, noting that the district has earned special recognition for its achievements. “Karimnagar, one of the largest cities in Telangana, has earned a distinguished name in education and sports. It is home to Satavahana University which offers engineering and medical courses along with other educational institutions.

Additionally, Karimnagar has gained prominence in sports, with Arjuna awardee Madasu Srinivasa Rao hailing from this region. Given these facts, it is crucial that the government provide appropriate funding for the development of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Stadium in Karimnagar through Khelo India or other relevant schemes," said Bandi Sanjay.

Sunil Rao and the delegation also presented details about the current state of the Ambedkar Stadium, which has faced increasing demands due to the rising number of athletes. In 1986, 22.20 acres of land were allocated for the multi-purpose sports stadium. Between 1998 and 2000 several developments

including levelling, gallery construction and the creation of an 8-lane, 400-meter athletics track, were carried out with the support of MP funds, Singareni Collieries, NTPC, and other private organisations. However, with the increasing number of athletes, the existing dirt track has led to numerous injuries," they said.

To address these challenges, the representation sought replacement of the dirt track with an 8-lane synthetic athletics track and installation of floodlights to allow athletes to train at night. Additionally, they recommended modifications to the current open galleries (10) to provide better protection for athletes and spectators during events.

Bandi Sanjay emphasised that with the proposed developments Karimnagar's athletes will have increased opportunities to compete at national and international levels bringing pride and recognition to the country.