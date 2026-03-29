Bandi Sanjay Slams CM Over Remarks, Flags Delays in Welfare Schemes

Karimnagar:Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attempting to provoke a North–South divide to cover up his government’s failure to fulfil election promises.

Addressing a press meet in Karimnagar, Sanjay alleged that the Chief Minister was “under pressure” over the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise and 33 per cent reservation for women. He asserted that delimitation is a national reform that would not disadvantage southern states, and said claims to the contrary were misleading.

He challenged the state government to implement its ‘Six Guarantees’, questioning the delay in providing Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women and the promised Rythu Bharosa for farmers. He also accused the Congress government of increasing debt while failing to deliver welfare schemes.

Alleging a tacit understanding between Congress and BRS, Sanjay said no action had been taken despite alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, for which he held former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao responsible. He claimed the state’s communication to the CBI lacked key details for a proper probe.

Highlighting the Centre’s ‘PM Surya Ghar–Muft Bijli Yojana’, he showcased a solar power system installed at his residence and urged public representatives to adopt solar energy. He said the scheme aims to turn consumers into power producers, adding that his own electricity bill is expected to drop significantly.