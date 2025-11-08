Bandi Sanjay Seeks Probe Into Gopinath Asset Row

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and former minister K.T. Rama Rao of colluding in a “conspiracy” over the assets of late MLA Maganti Gopinath, demanding a full and transparent probe into the controversy.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP state office, Sanjay alleged that a “political tug-of-war” had emerged between the Chief Minister and the BRS leader over control of Gopinath’s assets, and claimed that even the late leader’s mother suspected foul play in his death. “If the Chief Minister has any integrity, he must order an impartial investigation into both Gopinath’s death and the asset dispute,” Sanjay said.

He also accused the Election Commission and police of bias in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, alleging that the BJP’s campaign permissions were delayed or denied while Congress and BRS were allowed unrestricted privileges, including loud campaign music. Claiming that BJP’s recent gains had rattled its rivals, Sanjay said both Congress and BRS were resorting to misinformation campaigns and communal polarisation.

He alleged that Congress depended solely on minority votes while ignoring public welfare, and urged Hindu voters to remain united. He averred that re-electing Congress or BRS would embolden “lawlessness and criminal networks” in the state. Sanjay also alleged that Gopinath’s family was facing threats from BRS leaders and condemned the Chief Minister’s “silence” on the issue. “The Chief Minister himself stands compromised in this asset feud with KTR,” he claimed, calling for an immediate judicial probe into the matter.