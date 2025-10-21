Bandi Sanjay Kumar Vows to Transform Bhagya Laxmi Temple Into Golden Temple

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar has vowed to transform the Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar into a grand Golden Temple once the BJP comes to power in the state, asserting the deity's blessings were the source of the party’s recent electoral successes. Sanjay took a pointed dig at BRS and Congress leaders who, in the past, had mocked the location of the temple and failed to even identify it, but are now making a beeline to seek the Goddess’s blessings.

Speaking on Diwali day after special prayers at the temple, Sanjay said it was his good fortune to showcase Bhagyalaxmi’s spiritual strength to the world. The minister recalled launching his 1,600-km-long padayatra after prayers at the temple as the then BJP state president, which he said had galvanised Hindu unity and contributed to the party's political momentum in Telangana.

Sanjay condemned the suspension of a Karnataka government official for participating in an RSS event, describing RSS as a respected cultural nationalist institution recognised even by former prime minister Indira Gandhi. He promised that if the BJP formed a government in Karnataka again, the suspended official would receive a promotion and full salary arrears.