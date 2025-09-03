Bandi Sanjay Hails CRPF Sacrifices

Hyderabad:Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar lauded the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as a symbol of impartiality, dedication, nationalism and service. Speaking in Belagavi, Karnataka, he said peaceful elections across India would not be possible without the CRPF, which remains the first choice whenever central forces are required in any state.

He credited the CRPF, particularly its specialised Cobra unit, with playing a decisive role in combating Naxalism and expressed confidence that the complete elimination of the menace was close. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, he asserted that by March 2026, Naxalism would be wiped out. “The nation sleeps peacefully today because of the sacrifices and vigilance of CRPF personnel,” he noted.



During his visit, the minister inaugurated facilities worth `36 crore at the Cobra School of Jungle Warfare and Tactics (CSJWT), a CRPF training centre. The new infrastructure includes a training block, audio-visual hall, subordinate officers’ mess and barracks for 180 personnel. The modern additions feature an auditorium, seminar hall, classrooms, audio-visual room, sand model room and an IED model room, strengthening the training ecosystem.



He described the CRPF as the backbone of India’s internal security, always ready to tackle terrorism and emergencies with updated training and facilities. He noted sharp reductions in Naxal-affected areas, largely due to the Cobra unit’s efforts. With government backing and the “Nation First” commitment, he said, the welfare of security personnel engaged in service and sacrifice remains a priority for the Modi administration.

