Bandi Sanjay Demands Fee Reimbursement Before Sankranti

Hyderabad: Union minister of state Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that the state government clear the fee reimbursement arrears of students before Sankranti, and said the BJP would launch a protest if it failed to do so.

He demanded immediate fulfillment of the promise to recruit 2 lakh jobs without delay. The Congress government had only notified 25,000 posts but claimed that it had 50,000 posts, he said, while speaking to students who took free coaching at the Deendayal coaching centre arranged by him in Karimnagar.

He said that four years after the Biswal Committee announced 2 lakh vacant posts, they remained unfilled. The state government hadn’t fulfilled its promise of providing unemployment dole of Rs.4,000 a month.

In contrast, he said, the Narendra Modi government had announced that it would fill up 10 lakh jobs in October 2022, and had so far completed 9.25 lakh recruitments.

Sanjay thanked Prime Minister Modi for inviting tenders related to the construction of the Regional Ring Road-North, and termed it as a Sankranti gift for Telangana.

Sanjay lashed out at Congress for politicising the cremation of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh. He said Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had reduced Dr Singh to a rubber stamp, and Rahul Gandhi had torn up an ordinance in public.