Bandi Sanjay Criticises Telangana State’s Unequal Festival Funding

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay on Sunday urged the state government to treat all religions equally, while charging the Revanth Reddy government of giving Rs 33 crore for Ramzan and a mere Rs five lakh for celebrating the state festival bonalu across 24 prominent temples in the Old City.

Assuring to transform the Bhagya Laxmi temple near Charminar as a Golden Temple’ and officially celebrate bonalu festival in each and every lane of the Old City once the BJP comes to power in the state, Sanjay said that it was ridiculous to give Rs 2.4 crore to banned organizations like Tabligi Jamaat.

Terming MIM as a ‘cat on the wall’ party, Sanjay said offering the deputy Chief Minister post to Majlis leader Akbaruddin Owaisi reflects the opportunistic traits of Chief Minister A, Revanth Reddy. “Is Kodangal constituency the personal property of Congress and Majlis? Let Owaisi contest from Kodangal, we will ensure that he will not get his deposit”, the BJP leader said.

After offering prayers at BhagyaLaxmi temple, he visited other popular temples like SimhaVahini Mahankali mandir at Lal Darwaza and Akkanna Madanna Mahankali mandir at Shalibanda, among others, to mark bonalu festivities.

Meanwhile, Sanjay asked the Congress government to allocate Rs 10 crore for the development of Lal Darwaza Mahankali temple and provide land at Fareed market for the convenience of devotees visiting the temple.

Expressing concern at the encroachment of temple lands in the Old City, the Union minister said that the BJP would develop the Old City like Kashi and Mathura once it comes to power.

Sanjay Kumar also visited Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad and the Goddess Durga Temple at Lalapet and offered special prayers.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice-president and Mahbubnagar MP D.K. Aruna visited several temples in the Old City including the Simhavahini Mahankali temple at Lal Darwaja and the Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple at Shalibanda and took part in Bonalu celebrations. Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender also visited several temples in the city and took part in special prayers.