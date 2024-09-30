Bandi Sanjay Criticises Revanth Government for Demolition of Poor's Homes

Hyderabad: Union minister of state Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked the Revanth Reddy government to stop what he called the indiscriminate demolition of houses belonging to the poor and review its actions or face an agitation by BJP workers. He said that the state BJP under the leadership of party unit president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy was chalking out an action plan to intensify the agitation which would go on till the government withdrew it splans.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating a photograph exhibition at the BJP’s city iffice at Barkatpura along with politburo member Dr K. Laxman, Sanjay said that people across the state were discussing the “aimless demolition drive” by HYDRAA. “The people are shocked and confused about the actions of the government. It was speculated that the government would demolish the illegal houses of rich and affluent sections, but the latest incidents of demolishing the houses of poor and middle-class sections has shocked everyone,” he said.

Charging that the earlier BRS government had taken over the land of the poor for construction of collectorates and fire stations, Sanjay said the Congress government had cheated people by making empty promises. “There is no difference between the BRS and the Congress, and both of them have cheated people,” he said.