Bandi Sanjay Courts Bengali Support in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday evening visited the Muralidhar Temple near the Telangana High Court complete in the Old City before holding a meeting with several Bengali families in the locality. He urged their support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, asking them to “vote the party.”

Speaking to reporters later, Sanjay reiterated the BJP’s themes of “national security” and “Hindu unity.” He said Hyderabad is now home to nearly 60,000 Bengalis, many of whom migrated due to insecurity and political turmoil in West Bengal. He claimed the community had assured the BJP that it would mobilise relatives and friends back home to support the party.

Sanjay accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of undermining law and order and national security by allegedly facilitating the entry of “illegal infiltrators” from Bangladesh. He alleged that migrants had been given “red‑carpet” treatment, including ration cards and voter IDs, under the previous UPA, Congress and earlier BRS regimes, which he said posed a grave threat to internal security. He described the Bengal polls as a “battle between patriots and anti‑nationals.”

Turning to Hyderabad, the minister charged that law and order in the Old City was deteriorating. He alleged that some Bengali families had been coerced by “MIM‑linked goons,” who attempted to lure children into drug networks and criminal activity. He also criticised the GHMC and police for failing to act against illegal constructions and violence, questioning Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and accusing him of being “completely subservient” to MIM.

Warning that the Old City could spiral out of control if the state government did not act swiftly, Sanjay demanded immediate action against those attacking officials and police. He claimed that MIM leaders had obstructed and assaulted local authorities attempting to demolish illegal structures.