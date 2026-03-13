Bandi Sanjay Counters Telangana Govt's Narrative, Highlights Central Support

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday countered the Congress government's 'Centre is doing nothing for Telangana' narrative, citing several decisions of the BJP-led NDA government made over the last week.

The Centre has announced Rs 884 crore support for MSP procurement of 1.25 lakh MT of urad, sunflower and others from Telangana farmers and approved 18,213 houses for the state under PM Awas Yojana-Urban scheme, the Union Minister of State for Home pointed out.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana continues to receive strong support for infrastructure, farmers, housing and heritage. Facts matter more than false propaganda," he said in a post on X. According to Sanjay Kumar, two new Amrit Bharat trains from Cherlapalli to Nagercoil and Kamakhya have been announced, while two historic temples in Mulugu district are set to get national monument status under ASI protection. He also said Rs 3,175 crore has been approved to widen NH-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar on the Hyderabad–Panaji Economic Corridor.



