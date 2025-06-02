Bandi Sanjay: Congress, BRS Pushed Telangana to Rs 10 Lakh Crore Debt

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised both the BRS and Congress governments, stating that during their respective tenures of nine and a half years and one and a half years, they have driven the state into bankruptcy, pushing the debt to nearly Rs 10 lakh crore.

The minister, accompanied by former MLA Bodiga Shoba and former Mayors Sunil Rao and Shankar, unfurled the national flag and paid tributes to the portraits of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and Bharat Mata during the Telangana Formation Day celebrations held at the MP office in Karimnagar on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bandi Sanjay alleged that despite incurring debt worth several lakh crores, the lives of the people of Telangana have seen no meaningful improvement. He further accused the Congress government of deceiving the public with false promises under the guise of six guarantees. Due to the misrule and corruption of both the BRS and Congress, he claimed, Telangana has now reached a point where it is unable to secure further loans.

Even after 11 years of Telangana’s formation, the dreams and aspirations of its people remain unfulfilled. Many continue to live in miserable conditions, as if they have leapt from the frying pan into the fire, he alleged.

Telangana was a rich and surplus state at the time of its formation. However, under K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s tenure, the state incurred Rs 7 lakh crore in debt, and in just one and a half years, the Congress government has added another Rs 3 lakh crore, bringing the total debt to Rs 10 lakh crore, he pointed out.

The minister alleged that currently, every newborn in Telangana bears a debt burden of Rs 2 lakh, and the state’s financial situation is so dire that it is struggling to pay salaries to its employees, making it ineligible for further loans. Despite borrowing several lakh crores, the Congress government has completely failed to implement its six guarantees within the promised 100 days. It has deceived all sections of society, including farmers, women, the unemployed, the elderly, employees, and students.

The only achievement of the Congress government in its one and a half years in power is a big zero — or as they say in Congress's own language, a 'donkey’s egg', he remarked sarcastically.