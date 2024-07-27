Bandi Sanjay assures minor girl help to fulfil her dream

Karimnagar: Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar assured a minor who had dropped out due to poverty to help her join a college and provide all assistance to continue her education.



Sanjay was returning from Choppadandi mandal, where he inaugurated a road that was laid in Cherlapally, when he noticed farm workers having their meals near the fields.

He stopped his convoy and enquired their problems. Sanjay also noticed a minor girl working as a farm hand and asked why she was working in the fields.

The girl informed the minister that she completed her Class 10 and due to poor economic condition of her family she could not join a college and was working as in the farms even though she was interested to continue her education.

Responding immediately, anjay instructed district BJP president G. Krishna Reddy to help the girl get admission in a college and provide hostel facility along with required assistance to fulfil her dream.