Bandi Sanjay Announces Rs 10 lakh incentive for Unanimous BJP Win

Karimnagar:Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday announced a Rs 10 lakh special grant to any village that unanimously elects a BJP-supported sarpanch in the upcoming panchayat polls.

He criticised the previous BRS government for failing to release the promised ₹5 lakh incentive to around 70 villages in the Karimnagar Parliament segment that elected unanimous BRS sarpanches five years ago. He alleged that the present Congress government too lacks funds for local bodies, citing statements by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Bandi Sanjay said the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is providing substantial development funds to villages, while state-level parties merely make promises without the capacity to deliver. He cautioned voters against being misled, saying electing them would mean “five years of suffering with no new funds.”

He assured that any village electing a BJP-backed sarpanch would receive the guaranteed Rs 10 lakh grant and added that he would work to secure further Central funds for comprehensive local development.





NCC marks 78th Raising Day at Karimnagar camp

Karimnagar:The National Cadet Corps (NCC) celebrated its 78th Raising Day on Tuesday at the Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC-VII) held at the Police Training College, Karimnagar.

The camp, organised by the 9th Telangana NCC Battalion, has brought together 560 cadets — 246 girls and 227 boys — from more than seven districts for a 10-day training programme centred on discipline, unity and patriotism. Colonel Rajesh Kapoor, officiating Group Commander of the Nizamabad Group Headquarters, supervised the celebrations.



Addressing the cadets, Rajesh Kapoor said the NCC, the world’s largest uniformed voluntary tri-services organisation, draws its strength from unity and its core value from discipline, which together define its spirit.



The programme featured an oath on unity and discipline, a ceremonial march-past, cultural performances and prize distribution.



The 9 (T) Battalion NCC, Karimnagar, received the Best Battalion Trophy for the training year 2025–26. Awards were also presented to outstanding cadets, Associate NCC Officers, permanent instructors and staff.

Senior officials from various battalions and Police Training College Principal M. Pitchaiah attended the event.