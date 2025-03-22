Bandi rules out he is in race to be Telangana BJP chief

KARIMNAGAR: Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar inaugurated a ‘Free Mega Medical Camp’ organised by Medicity Hospital under BJP leadership at Chammanpalli village in Karimnagar on Saturday to provide essential medical services to the local population. He clarified that he was not contesting the BJP’s state president post, emphasising that his current role as Union minister remained his top priority.

He said the camp will take care of healthcare needs of underprivileged communities. The event also had a range of free medical check-ups and consultations.

In a subsequent media briefing, Bandi sharply criticised Opposition parties. He specifically targeted the DMK, alleging that the party was embroiled in corruption, including involvement in a Rs 1,000 crore liquor scam, and claimed that it had become a "hub of corruption." He predicted that voters in Tamil Nadu would eventually oust the DMK in upcoming elections.

Bandi also lambasted the alliance between the Congress and the BRS, accusing them of forming an "unit of convenience" to protect mutual corrupt practices, particularly implicating the family of K. Chandrashekar Rao. The minister asserted that the alliance was merely a facade to cover up scandals rather than a genuine political partnership.

Addressing the ongoing delimitation process, the minister claimed that opposition parties were using the exercise as a diversionary tactic. He dismissed recent meetings in Chennai between Congress and DMK as “gangster gatherings” aimed at shielding corrupt activities rather than initiating legitimate political reforms.

Concluding his remarks, Bandi highlighted the growing strength of the BJP in Telangana, promising that a future state government would focus on delivering quality education and healthcare to the underprivileged.