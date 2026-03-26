Bandi Records Songs for RSS Centenary

Karimnagar: Union minister of state for home affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has recorded a series of songs to mark the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

A promotional video of the recordings was released on social media and has gained traction online. The visuals show the minister rendering songs associated with the organisation.

The tracks are scheduled to be released at a programme in Karimnagar during Sri Rama Navami.

Sources said the initiative is linked to the minister’s association with the RSS. He has been associated with the organisation for several years.

The event is expected to be attended by political and cultural figures. The release comes as the RSS marks 100 years since its formation, with related programmes being planned across regions.



