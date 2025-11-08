Bandi Questions Razing 46 Maisamma Temples While Sparing Mosques For Road Expansion

KARIMNAGAR: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar issued a 48-hour ultimatum to officials after learning that 46 Maisamma Thalli temples were demolished during road expansion works in Godavarikhani, Peddapalli district.

The minister, who spoke with district collector Koya Sri Harsha and Ramagundam municipal commissioner Aruna Sri, demanded that the demolished temples be immediately rebuilt. He warned that if this was not done, mosques encroaching on the same road would also have to be removed. He questioned why temples were demolished for road widening while mosques were left untouched.

Expressing strong displeasure, Bandi Sanjay accused the officials of disrespecting Hindu sentiments. When officials explained that the demolitions were necessary for road expansion, he asked why the mosques along the same corridor were not affected.

He further accused the officials of acting arbitrarily and questioned under whose authority they had bulldozed the Maisamma Thalli temples, which are regularly worshipped by auto drivers and devotees.

Issuing a stern warning, the minister said he was giving 48 hours to restore all the demolished temples or demolish the mosques obstructing the road. He cautioned that if his demand was not met, he would personally visit Godavarikhani after the Jubilee Hills bypoll and oversee the mosque demolitions himself. He added that officials, including the Chief Secretary, would be held responsible for any consequences.

Following his call with senior officials, Sanjay Kumar held discussions with state and district party leaders to decide the next course of action.