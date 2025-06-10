Bandi: Probe on Prabhakar Must Be Made Public

Karimnagar: Former SIB chief T. Prabhakar Rao is no ordinary figure, he played a key role in ending the political careers of several active leaders and causing harm to many others, alleged Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar while addressing the media in Karimnagar on Monday.

The counselling session between Prabhakar Rao and K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s family reportedly took place in the US. As per their plan, he later surrendered and appeared for investigation. Whatever statement Prabhakar Rao provides during the investigation must be made public, Sanjay Kumar demanded.

“Prabhakar Rao is the key mastermind behind the phone tapping operation," he said. "He didn’t just tap Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s phone, he also targeted leaders from Congress, BJP, and BRS, as well as judges, including myself.”

Prabhakar Rao ruined the lives of many people and political leaders, driving several families to the brink and forcing some onto the streets. He even went so far as to tap private conversations between husbands and wives, leaving couples afraid to speak freely over the phone, Sanjay Kumar alleged.

“The public deserves to know whose orders Prabhakar Rao was acting on when he carried out the phone tapping. What was done with the recorded conversations? Who received those audio files? And who was blackmailed using them? These questions must be answered,” Sanjay Kumar asserted.

“Public trust in the Congress government is already eroding. In 18 months of governance, not a single corruption case has seen meaningful progress. At the very least, strong arguments must now be presented in court, and Prabhakar Rao must be held accountable. Strict legal action should be taken against him in accordance with the law,” Sanjay Kumar demanded.