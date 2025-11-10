Bandi Pays Exam Fees For 12,000 Class X Students

KARIMNAGAR: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar paid the entire Class X examination fees for around 12,000 students studying in government schools across the Karimnagar Parliament segment on Monday.

The minister, who had earlier announced the initiative as a “Modi Gift,” used his personal salary to cover the expenses of students, many of whom belong to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families and struggle to afford the fees.

Leaders from Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet, Jagtial, and Hanamkonda districts handed over cheques covering the total fee amount to the respective district collectors.

Sanjay Kumar had recently written to the collectors, expressing his intention to bear the examination fees after learning that many parents were unable to pay them.

He also announced plans to further support government school students by distributing bicycles to Class IX students and “Modi kits” at the beginning of the next academic year for students from grades 1 to 6. Each kit will include a school bag, notebooks, a geometry box, pens, pencils, and a steel water bottle.