Bandi Opposes Dump Yard At Huzurabad

KARIMNAGAR: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday demanded immediate withdrawal of a proposed dumping yard in Huzurabad, warning of agitation if the decision is not revoked.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the site near Sirsapally and Rangapur villages in Karimnagar district, he termed the project a wrong decision that could affect the health of residents and wildlife.

He opposed the location of the facility, stating that setting up a waste yard amid residential areas was unacceptable. He said while the proposal may have originated under the previous administration, the present Congress government was responsible for pursuing it. He also extended support to villagers protesting the project.

Shifting focus to governance, Sanjay Kumar dismissed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s claims on implementation of the ‘Six Guarantees’. “If it is proven that the six guarantees have been implemented in Telangana, I am ready to resign from my minister post,” he said, challenging the Chief Minister to a joint field-level inspection with Kerala media.

He listed what he described as unfulfilled assurances, including monthly financial assistance for women, benefits for brides, unemployment allowance, and support schemes for students. He also criticised the Chief Minister’s recent visit to Kerala, alleging it was linked to party interests, and called on people to assess the implementation of government schemes independently.