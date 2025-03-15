Bandi distributes cycles to girl students on 10th anniversary of Beti Padhao scheme

Karimnagar: Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar distributed bicycles to girl students at the TNGO Function Hall in Karimnagar on Saturday marking a decade of the "Beti Bachao – Beti Padhao" campaign.

Speaking at the event, Bandi lauded the campaign stating, “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao has achieved incredible results,” and emphasised that a girl child is not a burden but a beacon of hope. He further announced that bicycles would be provided to all Class X girls in Karimnagar, while government hostels would soon receive washing machines to further improve the living conditions of female students. The minister also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives for women’s empowerment as a driving force behind these measures.

In a subsequent media interaction, Bandi addressed several politically charged issues. He fired back at accusations that the Centre has been withholding funds from Telangana, comparing such claims to “spitting on the sun.” The minister dismissed allegations of regional injustice linked to delimitation, clarifying that no decisions or guidelines had yet been established on the matter. He asserted that political parties in Tamil Nadu (DMK), Karnataka, and Telangana (Congress) were fabricating issues to target the BJP, while real problems continued to affect the public.

Bandi also commented on the suspension of former minister Jagadish Reddy in the Assembly, describing it as mere political drama between Congress and BRS. He criticised the Telangana government for prioritising lavish events like Miss World pageant and Tablighi Jamaat meetings over pressing local issues like rising drug abuse among children and youth.

Further intensifying his critique, the minister raised concerns over pending investigations into phone tapping allegations involving former chief minister Chandrashekar Rao, along with drug-related cases and a controversial liquor case linked to the former CM’s son. Urging the government to hand over these investigations to the CBI, Bandi vowed that the BJP would take decisive action should it come to power. He also accused the state government of selling valuable government land near Hyderabad Central University and compromising public interests to benefit KCR’s family.