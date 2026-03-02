Bandi Directs Karimnagar Municpal Corporation To Eliminate Corruption In Building Permissions

KARIMNAGAR: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday directed officials of the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC) to eliminate corruption and simplify the building permissions process, at a review meeting held at his camp office in Karimnagar.

The meeting was attended by city mayor K. Srinivas, deputy mayor Y. Sunil Rao and town planning officials.

Stating that the BJP-led civic body was committed to ‘Gram Swaraj’ ideals, the minister said no citizen should be harassed for bribes or unnecessary paperwork. He warned that officials acting as conduits for brokers or private agencies would face immediate criminal action. Those unwilling to adhere to rules were advised to seek transfers, while officials functioning within the framework of the law would be protected from political pressure.

He directed the immediate establishment of a dedicated ‘Help Desk’ in the town planning department to guide citizens through the application process and remove reliance on middlemen. An ‘Awareness Seminar’ is to be conducted within three days for newly elected corporators and officials of the town planning, sanitation and revenue departments to align them with transparent governance practices.

Adopting a firm position on unauthorised constructions, the minister instructed officials to identify illegal structures and issue notices within a week. He said the district task force would be deployed to demolish encroachments if violations were not rectified. He also called for protection of government lands and said practices involving harassment of citizens at construction sites must end.

Sanjay Kumar asked officials to prepare proposals for ‘Iconic Projects’ aimed at defining Karimnagar’s identity and said he would seek Corporate Social Responsibility funds and Central grants for their execution.

He further announced plans to launch ‘Atal Canteens’ at hospitals and market junctions to provide nutritious meals to the poor. The minister urged officials to work towards restoring public confidence in the municipal administration.