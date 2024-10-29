Bandi denies allegations in legal notice, demands apology from KTR

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay has responded to the legal notice served on him by BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday.

In his reply, Bandi Sanjay denied all allegations made in KTR’s legal notice, calling them false and baseless. He clarified that he never mentioned KTR’s name during his entire press meet.

Sanjay further demanded that KTR issue a public apology through the media and withdraw the legal notice within seven days.

On October 23, KTR sent a defamation notice to Bandi Sanjay for allegedly making false and defamatory comments, including claims that he consumed drugs and was involved in ‘phone tapping’ during the BRS’s tenure in power.



