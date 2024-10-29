 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Bandi denies allegations in legal notice, demands apology from KTR

Telangana
DC Web Desk
29 Oct 2024 6:06 AM GMT
Bandi denies allegations in legal notice, demands apology from KTR
x
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay has responded to the legal notice served on him by BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday.

In his reply, Bandi Sanjay denied all allegations made in KTR’s legal notice, calling them false and baseless. He clarified that he never mentioned KTR’s name during his entire press meet.
Sanjay further demanded that KTR issue a public apology through the media and withdraw the legal notice within seven days.
On October 23, KTR sent a defamation notice to Bandi Sanjay for allegedly making false and defamatory comments, including claims that he consumed drugs and was involved in ‘phone tapping’ during the BRS’s tenure in power.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana BJP Bandi Sanjay KTR Legal Notice 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick