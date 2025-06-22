Bandi Demands CBI Probe On KCR

Karimnagar: Some leaders are spreading false propaganda that the BJP has changed its stance on the Kaleshwaram project and colluded with the BRS. But they must remember that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had stated that the Kaleshwaram project became an "ATM" for K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s family. That remains the BJP’s position and will not change, clarified Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Speaking to media during an informal interaction at a private hotel in Karimnagar on Sunday, Sanjay Kumar alleged that the Revanth Reddy’s government has become a protective shield for the former CM’s family. He claimed that this is why no action is being taken against them.

“Has the Congress government forgotten what Rahul Gandhi once demanded, a CBI inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project to identify those involved in corruption? When BRS leaders claim that Kaleshwaram was built with Cabinet approval and sub-committee recommendations, why are those documents not being made public?” he questioned.

He further said, “The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) is a constitutional body. It is not an organisation that publishes reports based on whims, unlike Chandrashekar Rao, who allegedly wrote what he pleased under the influence of alcohol. How can the BRS leaders insult the independent authority of the NDSA?” he asked.

“BRS leaders talk as if there is no greater leader than Chandrashekar Rao. On multiple occasions, the former CM declared himself a great engineer and a great doctor, without even removing the hat from his head or letting go of the stick in his hand, like ‘Tupaki Ramudu’,” Sanjay Kumar added, using a cultural reference to criticise Rao’s self-promotion.

“Did ministers have any real authority during Chandrashekar Rao’s tenure? Were they treated like ministers? They didn’t even dare to speak in front of him or in public, except for nodding their heads in agreement,” he alleged.

“What benefit did people get from the Kaleshwaram project, other than the BRS government looting over ₹1 lakh crore of public money?” he asked. According to the BJP, any investigation into the project should proceed based on the findings of expert committees.

He asserted that Chandrashekar Rao alone took all decisions related to the construction of the Kaleshwaram project. The BJP does not trust the investigation currently being conducted by the Congress government. “The case should be handed over to the CBI for a thorough inquiry,” he demanded.

“The Congress and BRS parties are like two sides of the same corrupt coin. That is why Chandrashekar Rao is not being arrested, despite clear evidence of his involvement in corruption. People have seen through the secret understanding between the two parties. They have decided to give power to the BJP in the state, having already given chances to both Congress and BRS,” he concluded.