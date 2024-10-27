Bandi demands action against those involved in Janwada farmhouse liquor party

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar here on Sunday demanded that the State government take stern action against those who were involved in an illegal liquor party hosted in a farmhouse at Janwada on the city suburbs on Saturday midnight.

In a short video released hours after the police and the prohibition and excise department raided the farmhouse, Sanjay said the State government should not spare anyone who attended the party last night where foreign liquor was served illegally and an attendee tested positive for consuming drugs.

He said he came to know about the party from media in which it was stated that the party was organized at the farmhouse belonging to the former Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s (KTR) brother-in-law Raj Pakal.

He said the people would revolt if the State government tried to protect the former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s (KCR) relatives for allegedly being involved in the drugs party and the Congress government in the State should keep it in mind and act accordingly.

“Since we are getting information that KTR’s relatives were involved in it along with those who supplied drugs, the State government must take up the case seriously. The police must first identify tower locations and make CCTV footage public apart from seizing the passports of the key persons involved in the case,” Sanjay said.

“We have faith on Telangana police. But earlier some police officials tried to protect the family members of KCR because of their association with him,” he said, demanding an explanation from KTR as to what answer he would give for his brother-in-law's involvement in it.

The people of Telangana would strongly believe that both the Congress and BRS would be the same if the Congress government failed to take stringent action against the persons involved in it. “It is the responsibility of the government to clear the doubts of the people in the entire episode,” he added.

Responding to the farmhouse episode, Medak MP M Raghunandhan Rao also demanded that the State government constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for conducting a detailed probe.