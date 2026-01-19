Bandi Sanjay Criticizes Revanth Reddy for Calling BJP as British Janata Party

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Monday criticized the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for calling the BJP as “British Janata Party” but conveniently forgetting that Congress was founded by a British civil servant.

In a post on ‘X’, he said the Congress has now transformed into the “Italy National Congress”. “Congress is crying over the MGNREGA name, but we are more concerned about Mahatma Gandhi’s real wish. Gandhi ji wanted Congress to be disbanded after Independence. By rejecting Congress time and again, the people are fulfilling Gandhi 's vision.

Sanjay said the Congress talking about “Divide and Rule” is the pot calling the kettle black. Congress survives by dividing Indians on caste and religion for vote bank. BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi operates on “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”.

“Our welfare - housing, rations, gas - reaches the poor regardless of creed. We are erasing the slave mindset that Congress nurtured for 70 years,” he said, asking Revanth Reddy to add a new course on politics in the skills university and the first student should be Revanth Reddy himself.