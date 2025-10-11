Bandi Consoles Kin of BJP Leader Who Died by Suicide

Adilabad: A tense situation prevailed in Neelvai village of Vemanpalli mandal as a large number of BJP leaders and MLAs visited to pay tributes to senior party leader Eta Madhukar, who reportedly died by suicide, allegedly unable to bear harassment by Congress leaders in Mancherial district on Saturday.

Union minister of state for home affairs and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with MLA Palvai Harish Babu, visited Neelvai, paid floral tributes to Madhukar, and consoled the bereaved family members.

Addressing the gathering, Sanjay Kumar demanded that the state government arrest those responsible for Madhukar’s death within 48 hours and suspend the police official who allegedly harassed him. He warned that failure to act would lead to serious consequences.

He said BJP leaders would resist the Congress leadership’s intimidation, recalling that BJP workers had faced even Naxalites without fear. He asserted that the BJP would soon form the government in the state and alleged that Madhukar ended his life due to police harassment. He accused Congress leaders of committing “greater atrocities than the previous BRS government,” despite being voted to power by the people.

Sanjay Kumar further warned that BJP would deal firmly with leaders indulging in “goondaism,” as is being done in Uttar Pradesh, and assured Madhukar’s family of all possible support from the party.