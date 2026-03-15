Bandi Completes 40 Km Anjanna Ashirvada Yatra To Kondagattu Amid Hot Weather

KARIMNAGAR: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday completed his day-long ‘Anjanna Ashirvada Yatra’, trekking nearly 40 km from Karimnagar to the Kondagattu Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple in Jagtial district.

The walkathon was undertaken to fulfil a religious vow following the BJP’s success in local municipal elections. The minister walked for about 11 hours along with newly elected local body representatives.

The yatra began at 7 am from the Mahashakti temple in Karimnagar shortly after he arrived from Delhi. Despite temperatures touching 40°C, Sanjay walked in socks without footwear, citing the spiritual nature of the pilgrimage.

He was accompanied by 108 sarpanches, 450 ward members and more than 50 corporators and councillors. A group led by Bhainsa municipal chairman Tummala Dattatri also joined the march.

As the march coincided with the start of the SSC examinations, Sanjay asked supporters and police to ensure that the procession remained on one side of the Karimnagar-Jagtial highway so that students could reach examination centres without disruption.

A brief incident occurred in Konaraopet area of Ramadugu mandal when a drone used by supporters reportedly disturbed a beehive, triggering a swarm attack that injured three corporators and several activists.

The injured were shifted to hospital. Sanjay took a brief halt for a routine medical check-up before resuming the march.

After a lunch break in Gangadhara mandal, the procession passed through Venkatayapalem and Pudur before reaching the temple premises in the evening.

The yatra concluded around 7.30 pm when Sanjay, along with the elected representatives, offered prayers at the Kondagattu temple.