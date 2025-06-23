Bandi Buys First House Near his Camp Office

Karimnagar: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday bought his first home, an old house standing on two guntas of land next to his camp office in Chaitanyapuri Colony, Karimnagar. He visited the Karimnagar sub-registrar’s office to complete the formalities and collect the registration papers.

Although he has long been active in politics, twice elected corporator and twice elected Member of Parliament, Sanjay had never owned property and had been living in his mother-in-law’s residence. When he learned that the neighbouring house was for sale at ₹98 lakh, he secured an ₹85 lakh mortgage from the State Bank of India and completed the purchase. His wife, Aparna, an SBI officer, helped arrange the loan.

After the paperwork was done, Sanjay showed the property to BJP leaders and party workers who had gathered at his office, drawing warm congratulations. Supporters noted that, unlike many politicians who accumulate large fortunes early in their careers, Sanjay had devoted his resources to the party and its workers and was only now acquiring a modest home of his own.

Earlier in the day, the minister paid tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary by garlanding the leader’s portrait at the camp office and planting a sapling with his mother. Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay hailed Mookerjee as a true patriot who fought for “One Nation, One Flag, One Constitution” and sacrificed his life in the struggle to end Article 370.