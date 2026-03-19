Bandi Alleges Congress-BRS Nexus, Targets State Government

KARIMNAGAR: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday alleged a tacit understanding between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BRS, claiming that the two parties were protecting each other from political scrutiny.

Addressing the media during Ugadi celebrations at his residence in Karimnagar, he said the BRS was not questioning the government over its six guarantees, while the Congress was shielding BRS leaders from investigations into alleged past corruption.

He also objected to the alleged boycott of “Vande Mataram” by AIMIM legislators in the state Assembly, and criticised Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and the state government for not taking action.

The Union minister accused the government led by A. Revanth Reddy of failing farmers, alleging that about ₹41,000 crore in ‘Rythu Bharosa’ dues remained pending for farmers, tenant farmers and agricultural labourers.

He demanded immediate release of the funds, stating that dues amounted to nearly ₹30,000 per acre for farmers and ₹36,000 for labourers, and urged the rural population to question ministers over the issue.

On the Musi River rejuvenation project, he said the BJP was not opposed to cleaning the river but objected to demolition of houses without rehabilitation. He called on the government to complete double-bedroom housing and ensure full rehabilitation before proceeding.

He also referred to the Sabarmati riverfront project in Gujarat as a model, stating it focused on development without displacing the poor.

Criticising remarks by the Chief Minister, he said statements about “crushing opponents” raised concerns, alleging they were directed at party leaders planning dissident meetings.

He also responded to comments by state minister Sridhar Babu on his portfolio, stating that the ministry of home affairs is a key arm of the Union government and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with promoting representation of backward classes and scheduled tribes in the Cabinet.