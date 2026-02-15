Bandi Accuses Cong, BRS, MIM of Playing ‘Dirty Politics’

Hyderabad:Union minister of state Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused the Congress, BRS and the MIM of indulging in “dirty and cheap politics” by uniting in Karimnagar to block the BJP from power. Despite their efforts, he claimed, the three parties were limited to 26 divisions, while the BJP — with 30 seats and support from independents — had crossed the majority mark in the 66‑member corporation.

Speaking at the state party office in Nampally, Sanjay said the parties were ashamed to ally openly. He pointed out that BRS MLA Gangula Kamalakar had publicly urged his corporators to back the Congress‑nominated mayoral candidate. Extending mock “Valentine’s wishes” to Congress and BRS, he alleged MIM was maintaining an “illegal relationship” with both.



Sanjay asserted that voters sensed this tacit pact even before the polls and backed the BJP. He questioned why the Congress government was not acting against BRS leaders in cases such as phone tapping, the Formula E race and the Kaleshwaram project if no deal existed.



He warned that BJP workers would chase Congress and BRS leaders through Karimnagar’s streets if they defied the people’s mandate. The BJP, he added, would expose Congress’s unfulfilled promises to women, farmers, teachers, youth and retired employees, citing withheld retirement benefits, five months’ DA and EPF amounts.

Nicknaming Chief Minister Revanth Reddy “Bade Bhai” and AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi “Chota Bhai,” Sanjay noted that even Owaisi’s campaigning yielded MIM only three seats. Ahead of the polls, BJP had released a booklet detailing promises fulfilled, including ₹1,400 crore from the Centre under the Smart Cities Mission. “We’re ready to prove our mettle in the upcoming GHMC elections,” he declared.

Sanjay also criticised state intelligence for misleading Revanth Reddy with predictions of a Congress landslide, allotting BJP just 13 seats. “The CM must open his eyes,” he said.



At a separate press conference in Nirmal, BJP Assembly floor leader A. Maheshwar Reddy highlighted the party’s rise from one seat in the previous council to 13 now. He accused Congress, BRS and MIM of uniting to poll 27,000 votes against BJP’s 20,000. Congress clinched 24 wards, while MIM and BRS took three and two seats respectively.