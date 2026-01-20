Bandh Partial: Auto Drivers Seek Fare Hike, Curbs On Bike Taxis

HYDERABAD: The bandh by autorickshaw drivers was partially successful on Tuesday. The driver unions were demanding a revision of fares, stricter regulation of bike taxis, and restrictions on three-wheelers from other districts operating in the city. They also pressed the government to fulfill its election manifesto promise of providing ₹12,000 annual financial assistance.

The bandh saw partial success in the city’s outskirts and in pockets of the Old City, including Malakpet, Azampura, and Chaderghat. In other areas, services remained largely unaffected, especially through app-based platforms.

A corporate employee commuting from Hyderguda to HiTec City said, “Around 6.30 am, I faced some difficulty booking an auto. The app suggested adding a tip to the fare, after which the ride was confirmed.”

Hyderabad has nearly 1.2 lakh registered autorickshaws. Over time, vehicles from other districts have entered the market, a situation union alleged the government had failed to address. The rise of bike taxis impacted demand, with commuters preferring them for solo travel due to lower fares.

Unions demanded that bike taxis be brought under stricter regulation, including mandatory yellow-plate registration. They also insisted that autorickshaw fares be revised, noting that the last hike was in 2013.

B. Venkatesham, state transport secretary of AITUC, said, “Our demands are genuine and long pending. We informed all unions about the bandh, but many did not join. Still, we believe this action highlights the urgency of our issues.”