Bandh Over BC Quota Underway in Telangana

Hyderabad: A statewide bandh protesting against the High Court's stay order on 42 per cent quota to BCs in local body polls began in Telangana on Saturday, with all political parties, including the ruling Congress, supporting the agitation.

Barring emergency and essential services, all the sectors were requested to cooperate with the bandh.

The Telangana High Court on October 9 issued an interim stay against a Government Order providing 42 per cent BC reservation in local body elections.

Leaders of various political parties and BC organisations are holding dharnas in front of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus depots preventing vehicles from coming out.

BJP Lok Sabha member Etala Rajender participated in the bandh at Jubilee Bus Station here.

A senior official of TGRTC said some disruption of services was witnessed during the early hours at bus stations and depots.

The ruling Congress in Telangana on Friday extended its support to the bandh call given by Telangana Backward Class Joint Action Committee.

The BJP and BRS have also extended their support to the bandh call.

"I appeal to everyone - the general public and all communities - to participate in the BC bandh on October 18, which is being organised across the state against the BJP," Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said in a statement.

R Krishnaiah, Chairman of BC JAC and BJP Rajya Sabha member, had earlier sought support from all political parties and civil society organisations for the bandh.

Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy in a statement on Friday appealed to all organisations to observe the bandh peacefully without causing any inconvenience to the public.

He warned that if anyone resorts to untoward or illegal activities in the name of bandh, stringent action will be taken.