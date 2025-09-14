Bandaru Dattatraya Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Extends Alai Balai Invitation.

Hyderabad: Former Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday invited Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for the Alai Balai programme, scheduled to be held on October 3, the day after Vijayadasami, at Exhibition Ground, Nampally. This will be the 20th anniversary of the event.

Founded in 2005 by Dattatraya, the event has evolved into a platform promoting Telangana’s rich cultural heritage through traditional music, dance, cuisine, and crafts. It is widely celebrated for bringing together political leaders and citizens across party lines. Dattatreya had recently called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and extended an invitation to her to attend the event. The President showed keen interest and appreciated the festival’s spirit of love, affection, and brotherhood, he said.

A preparatory meeting for Alai Balai was held recently under the chairmanship of Bandaru Vijayalaxmi, chairperson of the Alai Balai Foundation. The meeting focused on finalising the cultural troupes to participate, logistical arrangements, and extending invitations to prominent dignitaries from various political and social backgrounds.