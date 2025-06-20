Banakacherla Will Turn Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam Into Desert: BRS

Warangal:The Godavari–Banakacherla Link Project will turn the erstwhile districts of Warangal, Karimnagar, and Khammam into a desert, alleged former BRS MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy.

He said the BRS strongly opposes the construction of the Banakacherla project.

Speaking to the media at a press conference held at the BRS office in Balasamudram, Hanamkonda, on Thursday, Sudharshan Reddy criticised the Andhra Pradesh government's move to file a complaint with the Central government regarding the Pakala, Ghanpuram, and Laknavaram reservoirs. These reservoirs, developed as part of the Kaleshwaram project, cater to the drinking and irrigation needs of people in the erstwhile Warangal district, he said.

Sudharshan Reddy accused Congress leaders of lacking a basic understanding of water projects, noting that they are unaware of which river basin the Devadula project, supplying water to Warangal, falls under. He criticised local ministers Seethakka and Konda Surekha, along with the MLAs, for remaining silent on such crucial water issues.

He further alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is unable to stop his "guru," Chandrababu Naidu, from pursuing the Godavari–Banakacherla project, which he claimed was aimed at exploiting Telangana’s water resources. "In fact, Revanth Reddy is working in the interests of his guru Naidu," he said.

Demanding accountability, Sudharshan Reddy called on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy to apologise to the people of Telangana for their lack of understanding and inaction regarding the Godavari and Krishna water issues, which he said are causing Telangana to lose its rightful share.