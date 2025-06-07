Banakacharla Project: Harish Questions Telangana Cabinet's Silence

HYDERABAD: Former minister and senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao on Friday asked for an explanation from irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on why the Cabinet, which met for five hours on Thursday, failed to discuss Andhra Pradesh’s Banakacharla project. “There is nothing more important than Telangana’s water rights. This government is watching silently as AP is making plans to take away 500 TMC of water from Godavari river. Uttam Kumar Reddy must answer these questions.”

Speaking to media persons in Dubbak, Harish Rao said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy were failing to protect Telangana’s water interests, and asked if the Cabinet focused only on discussing “how to share percentages of commissions, their percentages and how to send money bags to Delhi to the Congress leadership.”

Harish Rao said Uttam Kumar Reddy was misleading the public on matters related to key irrigation projects. “Why is this government silent when AP is going ahead with the Banakacharla project without any clearances of permissions? Is it enough just to write letters and keep quiet? Does the Congress government not have the courage to take on AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu? Why does this government not approach the Supreme Court to stop the Banakacharla project, or question Prime Minister on this? It has become clear that this Congress government has become subservient to the AP government,” Harish Rao said.

He also said that the Gandhamalla reservoir, for which Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone on Friday, is part of the Kaleshwaram project conceived by former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. “If Kaleshwaram, as claimed by Revanth Reddy is a failure, then how can he say he will build Gandhamalla? This makes it clear that there is nothing wrong with the Kaleshwaram project and all that talk about how the project failed is mere propaganda,” Harish Rao said.